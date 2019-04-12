M. David Schaefer

March 4, 1942-April 8, 2019

LONG GROVE-M. David Schaefer passed away unexpectedly on Monday April 8, 2019 at Unity Point Health, Davenport.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Monday April 15, 2019 at Weerts Funeral 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Visitation will be 3 – 5 Sunday April 14, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to .

David was born March 4, 1942 in Davenport, the son of Marvin and Grace Ann (Frye) Schaefer. He graduated from North Scott High School in 1960 and earned a degree in computer science from what is now Scott Community College. He was in on the ground floor of data processing and had been employed by Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency. In recent years he was self employed and owner of Schaefer Floor Sanding, refinishing and restoring hardwood floors.

Dave enjoyed watching sports, was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, and had been an avid bowler for a number of years. He was also a very talented carpenter and woodworker.

He is survived by his sons, Martin and James, Sister Judy (Rex) Smith, Sister in law JoAnn Schaefer, Nephews Andy Schaefer and Jason Krogman, and Niece Christina Morris.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, his son Joseph, and his brother Gerald.

Online condolences to www.WeetsFH.com