Lyndon Kelsey Fisher January 2, 1927-April 9, 2019 NORTH CHESTERFIELD, VA-Lyndon Kelsey Fisher of North Chesterfield, Va., passed peacefully April 9 2019 at Sunrise Senior Living at Bon Air, Richmond, Va. His wife of 50 years, Jean (Martin) Fisher, preceded him in death on April 3, 2003, in Chesterfield, Va. He is survived by his brother, Lauren Fisher and wife Jane of Muscatine, Iowa and family; cousins, Lynne Paul and family of Muscatine, Iowa, Gary James and wife Sueella of Glendale, Ariz., the Tomas family of Ct.; and niece, Sharon (Rost) Miller and husband Raymond and family of Muscatine, Iowa; two sons, Lyndon M. Fisher and wife Sandy (Peace) of Rockton, Ill. and Randy M. Fisher of Richmond, Va.; one daughter, Debby J. (Fisher) Fuller and husband David of North Chesterfield, Va.; three granddaughters, Sarah (Fisher) Dixon and husband Landon and family and Betsey (Fisher) Oschner and husband Ardell and family both from Iowa, and Kasey (Perry) Mayo and husband Brannon and family from Va. "Lindy" was born to William and Laura (James) Fisher in Muscatine, Ia. Jan. 2 1927. He graduated Muscatine High School, served with The Army Air Corp in Greenland-1385thAAF Base Unit, as a Sgt./ Administrative Specialist. He was married to Jean M. Martin Apr. 4 1948 at Musserville United Methodist Church in Muscatine, IA. He was hired by The Home-O-Nize Co. and worked in Iowa till he was transferred to the Richmond, Va. plant retiring with 41 years of service. He and his wife were very involved in their church and community. He passed on his love and skills for fishing and hunting to his family, and enjoyed his time with the Hard Luck Hunt Club of Amelia, Va. His family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 14 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, April 15 in Dale Memorial Park, Chesterfield, Va. In lieu of flowers, Contributions can be made to Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.