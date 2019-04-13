Wanda Pearson-Lenoir

August 10, 1962-April 4, 2019

MICHIGAN CITY, IN-Wanda Pearson-Lenoir, 56 ,was born on August 10, 1962 in Charleston, Missouri to Ernest and Almetta Pearson Sr. She passed away on April 4, 2019.

Wanda leaves to cherish husband, Willis Lenoir; sons: Marquces Pearson; Leonard Scott; and Darrian Aikens-Lenoir; daughter, Shaquita Lenoir; mother Almetta Pearson; brothers Ernest & Scott Pearson (Davenport, IA); Norman Pearson (Springfield, IL); sisters: Doris (Dennis) Steverson (Davenport, IA) Carla Townzel (Greenville, SC); and Vickie (Patrick) Wickersham Sr (Silvis, IL) and 13 grandchildren.

Services scheduled for April 13, 2019 at 12pm, Mt. Zion MBC, 123 Helen Street, Michigan City, Indiana. Condolences can be made at www.colemanhicks.com.