Anita L. Watkins

November 19, 1940-April 10, 2019

BURLINGTON-Anita L. Watkins, 78, of Burlington passed away on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center East in Davenport. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 13th at 3 pm at Prugh-Thielen funeral home, 3940 Division St., Burlington, IA, followed by a time of food and fellowship in the Prugh~Thielen Community Room following the service.

Anita Louise Watkins was born on November 19, 1940 to Arthur and Mildred (Hamilton) Scriven in Kirksville, Missouri. She was united in marriage to John W. Watkins on May 13, 1961. She worked as a manufacturing engineer at J.I. Case. After retirement she did volunteer work at the Mississippi Regional Blood Center. She was a member of the local P.E.O Chapter HU and Potpourri Group.

She is survived by her children, Mary (Jerry Sartor) Watkins of Gainesville, GA; John (Debbie) Watkins of Davenport; Regina (Johnny Hall - deceased) Watkins of Dahlonega, GA; William (Laura) Watkins of Keller, TX; her mother, Mildred Allison of Davenport; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren.

Anita was preceded in death by her husband, John; her father, Arthur Scriven; and brothers, Thomas Scriven and Hollis Scriven.

Memorial donations may be directed to the .

