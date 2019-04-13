Home

Schultz Funeral Home
611 Fulton Street
Grand Mound, IA 52751
(563) 847-3271
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
Calamus, IA
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Calamus, IA
View Map
John Gary "Yogi" Braet


John Gary "Yogi" Braet
John Gary "Yogi" Braet Obituary

Yogi" Gary Braet

January 19, 1936-April 8, 2018

CALAMUS, IA-"Yogi" Gary Braet, 83, of Calamus, Iowa, died Monday evening, April 8, 2018, at Wheatland Manor.

John Gary Braet was born January 19, 1936, in Wheatland the son of John L. and Thelma (Ruggeberg) Braet. He graduated from Calamus High School in 1953 and briefly attended Coe College before returning home to farm. Yogi later graduated from Superior Auctioneering School. In 1956, he married Betty Vogt and On June 29, 1974, he married Ruth (Voss) Kloostra. Yogi and Ruth are the proud parents of seven children and proud grandparents of twenty grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Ruth; children, Dirk (Annette) Braet of Calamus, Suzy (Gary) Wedeward of West Bend, WI, Dana (Laura) Braet of St. Louis, MO, Tina Braet Thomas of Cody, WY, Kathy (Mike) Evans of Cary, NC, Dave (Patty) Kloostra of Edwardsville, IL and Dion (Kathryn) Braet of Earlham; twenty grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ron (Jolene) Braet of Beavercreek, OH.

The family will receive relatives and friends at Faith Lutheran Church, Calamus from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019. A service of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, in the church. The Reverend William Runaas, Jr. will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Calamus. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family requests memorials to .

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute and complete obituary viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 13, 2019
