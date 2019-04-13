James "Jim" Decosta

August 25, 1956-April 11, 2019

DAVENPORT-James "Jim" Decosta, 62, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. A visitation will be held at the Runge Mortuary on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the River Music Experience in memory of Jim. A celebration of life will immediately follow Tuesday's visitation at the Circle Tap, 1345 West Locust Street Davenport, Iowa. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Jim was born on August 25, 1956 in Portland, Maine to William and Dorothy (Coyne) Decosta. After high school graduation, Jim joined the United States Army. Upon his honorable discharge he moved to Los Angeles, California. In 1980 he visited his dad in Davenport, Iowa and decided to call it home. This is also where he met and married his wife of 21 years, Nancy. Jim was a well-known musician, playing with bands such as Phat Head Deluxe, Just Cuz and Hap-Hazard. After 37 years with the City of Davenport working as a mechanic at the WWTP, he retired in July, 2018. Jim was a lifelong member of the Teamsters Union, including 20 years as a head steward.

Jim is survived by his wife, Nancy; sisters, Elizabeth (Kim) Housewright, Joan Decosta and Amy (Steve) LaChance; his fur babies, Nashville and Nelly; and many friends that became family.

Please, in Jim's honor, have a Budweiser and drink to life well lived.