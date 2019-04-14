Bernadine Savage

August 18, 1924-April 11, 2019

DAVENPORT-Bernadine Savage, 94, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. A celebration of life service will be held at a future date.

A child of the depression, she was born August 18, 1924, to Cecil and Sarah (Baxter) Walmer, and grew up in the small town of Luray, Kansas. Bernie often told stories of tragic circumstances during the depression, but ended them positively with humor and by saying how she always felt loved. After hitchhiking to Kahoka, Missouri, she secretly married Donald E. Savage the day before Pearl Harbor, Dec. 6, 1941. Their marriage survived the hardships of a 3-4 year separation during WWll for almost 50 years. Bernie and Don, a chef, managed restaurants for several years.

She is preceded in death by her husband; her son, Larry J. Brown; two sisters and two brothers. She is survived by 5 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She was a sweet soul , loved by all who knew her.

