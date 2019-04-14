Richard Ankney March 28, 1927-April 12, 2019 MOLINE-Richard Ankney, 92, of Moline, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Amber Ridge Assisted Living, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6pm Wednesday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with his son in attendance. An informal celebration of life will be held at Amber Ridge Assisted Living at 900 43rd Avenue, Moline, on Thursday from 2-6pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. John the Evangelist Church under the direction of Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen, Indiana. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka, Indiana. Memorials can be made to Sacred Heart Church, Moline, St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen or Millersburg American Legion. Richard was born in Mishawaka, Indiana on March 28, 1927. He married Patricia Joann Coss in 1951 until her passing in October, 1963. He later married Alice "Jean" Good in 1964 and she passed in April 26, 2008. Richard lived in many places including Hamilton, Ohio, South Bend, Indiana, Eldridge, Iowa, Goshen, Indiana and the Quad Cities. He loved this country and proudly served in the Navy during WW2. He was mainly on USS Sicily CVE 118 and his dearest wish was to see the Manus Islands where he was stationed once again. Richard worked at Bendix/Cliftton Precision in the Instrument and Life Support Division for over 35 years. There they developed life support equipment including O2 concentrator/nebulizer technology for NASA. He was an avid fan of Notre Dame Football, a glass of good wine and big band music. He is survived by his son, Mathew Ankney (Walter Galvan); grandchildren, Sherrie Dilly, JoeyLyn Anderson, Patricia Ankney-Allers, Robert Ankney, Catherine Ankney; great grandchildren, Sidney Ankney, Courtney Ankney and Avery Reid; great great granddaughter, Nola Garrels; brother, John (Elizabeth) Ankney and family and sisters-in-law, Mary Lou (Dale) Weldy and family, Joanne Ganger and family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Chester Orville Ankney and Anna Marie (nee Geier), brothers, Donald and Robert Ankney, sister, Saron Tompkins, son, Richard Ankney in 2000, his Greencroft "daughter", Lori Lindsey, and his special friend, Betty Herendeen. Special thanks to Andy from Unity Point Hospice, the entire staff at Amber Ridge Assisted Living present/past, Louie Allers, Jr., John Piecuch, Rick Pharis, Cliff and Marsha, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moline and most of all Margaret Perkins for your warm friendship. Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com