Theodore "Ted" Querin

February 2, 1936-April 14, 2019

MONTPELIER-Theodore M. "Ted" Querin, 83, of Montpelier, Iowa, died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16th at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorials may be made to or St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.

Ted was born February 2, 1936 in Medford, Wisconsin, the son of Andrew and Caroline (Kowaloski) Querin. On August 24, 1955 he married Audrey Miller. She preceded him in death on July 2, 2008.

Ted worked for Schwerman Trucking. He owned and operated Able Auto Sales from 1965 - 1992. Ted briefly flew airplanes, and enjoyed anything that had a motor and wheels. Ted's hobby in life was working with family. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church since 1964.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Mitch Marshall, Davenport, and sons and daughters-in-law, Gregg and Pamela Querin, Davenport, Scott and Laura Querin, Dixon, Iowa, and Jon and Angelika Frohna, Davenport; grandchildren, Nicole (Jeff) Barnhart, Steven (Maureen) Marshall, Casey Marshall, Max (Megan) Querin, Corynna Sitek, Bryce (Elizabeth) Querin, Mackynzie (Nathan) Chapman, Madelyn Querin, Vynce Querin, Elise Frohna, and Jack Frohna; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Zachary, Andrew, Evan, Zoey, Piper, Grant, Kaitlan, Jaxon, Carter, Greysen, Cash, and Dawsyn; brothers, Eugene Querin, Medford, Wisconsin, Gerald Querin, New Berlin, Wisconsin, and James Querin, Victoria, Texas; and a special friend, Norma Hobart.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Leo, Floyd, Lawrence, and Verdi Querin, and Angeline Kapfhamer.

Online condolences may be made to Ted's family at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.