Gertrude Schroeder

April 15, 2019

DEWITT-Gertrude Schroeder, 89, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away Monday April 15, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the service time of 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt, the Rev. Kenneth Renkes officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.

A full obituary and photo tribute may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com