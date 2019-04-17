Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Harlan Flenker
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Harlan J. Flenker


1924 - 2019
Harlan J. Flenker Obituary

Harlan J. Flenker

November 15, 1924-April 15, 2019

DAVENPORT-Harlan J. Flenker, 94, a resident of Davenport Good Samaritan Society, was called home to heaven into the loving arms of Jesus on Monday, April 15, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the mortuary. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Good Samaritan Society or Camp Courageous. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Harlan was born on November 15, 1924 to John and Kate (Schmidt) Flenker in Dixon, Iowa. He was one of seven children. On August 24, 1949 he married Phyllis Puck. Together they farmed in Bennett, Iowa until 1973 when they moved to Davenport. Harlan retired from Kartridge Pak in 1990, now R.A. Jones. Harlan and Phyllis had two sons, Wayne and Gary. They were married 67 years before her passing in 2017.

He is survived by Wayne (Nancy) Flenker, Gary Flenker, three grandchildren, Jason (Katie) Flenker, their three children, Erin (Jason) Tkatch, their two children, and Tim Flenker.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, his six siblings and their spouses.

The family would like to thank Good Samaritan for their loving care of Harlan.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 17, 2019
