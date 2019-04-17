Douglas P. Tanner July 27, 1965- March 26, 2019 YUMA, AZ-Douglas "Doug" Tanner of Yuma, AZ, age 53, passed away on March 26th, 2019 at Yuma Medical Center. A celebration of Doug's life will take place on Saturday, April 20th, from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. at the Davenport Holiday Inn, 401 Veteran's Memorial Parkway. His final resting place will be the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery, with full military honors, on Monday, April 22, at 11:00 AM. If attending, please meet at the Moline gate by 10:40 AM. Doug was born July 27th,1965 on the US Naval base in San Juan, Puerto Rico to William and Dayna Tanner. A world traveler with a spirit of adventure from an early age, Doug enjoyed climbing the mountains of Alaska and exploring the jungles of Guam with his siblings, Debbie (Tanner) Kretschmer, Lorri (Tanner) Bryson, Bill Tanner and Mike Tanner. After graduation from Davenport West High School, he married the love of his life Barbara (McAninch) Tanner on October 6th, 1984 soon followed by the birth of their son, Anthony Tanner. In 1988, he joined the Marine Corps from which he retired after several deployments throughout the world and 20 years of service as an Air Traffic Controller, a career which he continued with the Department of Defense for many years following. When he wasn't working, Doug pursued his love of automotive mechanics, collecting cars, off-roading, firearms, as well as spending time with his family and playing with his dog "Annie". Doug is survived by his wife Barbara, his son Anthony, his siblings and their spouses, as well as extended family members. He will join his mother and father who are also laid to rest at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. In Doug's memory, a donation may be made to The Humane Society of Yuma, Arizona