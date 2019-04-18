Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
1506 Brown Street
Bettendorf, IA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
1506 Brown Street
Bettendorf, IA
View Map
More Obituaries for Audrey Colson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey J. Colson


Audrey J. Colson
1930 - 2019
Audrey J. Colson Obituary

Audrey J. Colson

January 12, 1930-April 9, 2019

BETTENDORF-Funeral Services and Mass of Christian Burial for Audrey J. Colson, 89, a resident of Bettendorf, formerly of Davenport, will be 11:30 am Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1506 Brown Street, Bettendorf. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. The family will greet friends Monday from 4:00 until 7 pm at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home. There will be a prayer service at 6:00 pm that all are invited to join. There will be additional time to greet the family Tuesday in the Gathering Space at the church from 10:30 am until service. Memorials can be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, GiGi's Play House or Kings Harvest Pet Rescue.

Mrs. Colson passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Audrey Jean Echols was born January 12, 1930 in Davenport, a daughter of Guy Henry and Edna Naomi (Spencer) Echols. She graduated from Davenport High School. She was united in marriage to Richard J. Colson, June 14, 1952 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Davenport. He preceded her in death February 8, 2004, after 51-years of marriage.

She was employed by the Davenport Community School District, retiring in 1994 after 20 years of service. Audrey worked as a lunch cashier and office aide at William's Junior High and Buchanan Elementary.

She was a former member of Holy Family Catholic Church, and was currently a member of Our Lady of Lourdes. She cherished her four-children, ten-grandchildren, and nine-great grandchildren. She loved traveling with her family. She also enjoyed doing crafts and reading. Her family "loved" her goulash and Scotcheroos!

Those left to honor Audrey's memory include her children and their spouses, Terry and Manuel Camarena, Bettendorf; Mike and Deb Colson, Boise, Idaho; Rob and Kim Colson, and Susie and Todd Zimanek, both of Sherrard, Illinois; grandchildren, Rick Camarena, and his son, Diego; Dan (Lindsey) Camarena, and their children, McKenzie and Corben; Tony (Cristina) Camarena; Tim (Fernanda) Camarena; William Colson, and his children, Dylan and Grace; Jodi (Cameron) Trent; Brandon Franklin, and his daughter, Autumn; Kyle (Emily) Colson, and their children, Kayson, Brylee and Bennett; Taylor Colson (Gavin Williams); and Jacob Zimanek.

In addition to her husband, her parents; brother, Robert; sister, Janet; and grandson, Nathan Richard Zimanek welcomed her into Heaven. May they rest in peace.

Online remembrances may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 18, 2019
