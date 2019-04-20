Nancy Lindsay

June 23, 1937-April 14, 2019

ELDRIDGE-A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Nancy L. Lindsay, 81, of Eldridge, will be Monday, April 22, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Long Grove. Per her wishes, the rite of cremation was accorded. Her family will greet friends from 9:30 am until the mass time at the church. Burial will take place at National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Arrangements have been entrusted to Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Nancy passed away peacefully Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Nancy Lee Hill was born June 23, 1937 in Dubuque, Iowa, a daughter of Richard and Clara (Fitzpatrick) Hill. She married James R. Lindsey in 1962 and they celebrated 40 years of marriage before he preceded her in death in 2002.

She was a member of St. Ann's, served as a previous President of St. Claire's Hospital Auxiliary, volunteered with St. Joseph's Church funeral dinner group, and the Baraboo Blood Bank, all in Baraboo, WI. She also enjoyed gardening and spending time with family.

Memorials may be made to the Eldridge Food Bank.

Survivors include her daughter, Tammy Nodarse, Davenport, IA, three grandchildren, Jaime (Gustavo) Barrera, Corpus Christi, TX, Kelly (Andrew) Burkett, Winterset, IA, and Kyle (fiancée, Lisa Randall) Marion, IA; two great granddaughters, Samantha and McKenzie Burkett; a sister, Diana (Garry) Hird, Rock Island, IL, an aunt, Bernice Fitzpatrick, Dubuque, IA, and loving cousins and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a son-in-law, Juan A Nodarse.

Online remembrances expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.