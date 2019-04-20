Dennis (Denny) J Roberson

March 4, 1957-January 13, 2019

LaSalle-Dennis was a former resident of Moline, IL and long time employee of the Rock Island Arsenal and was also an Army veteran. Dennis is survived by his wife Saundra J , children Lukas, Mike, Kelly, Marie, Danelle, Terri and several grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Please come out and celebrate his wonderful life with us by having lunch and a beer to toast him! We'd love to hear stories of him that you'd like to share!

When: 4/27/19

Where: Lady Di's Park View Inn 18109 27th St, Park View, IA

Time: 1pm-5pm Please join us for a memorial ride to spread his ashes after