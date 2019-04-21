Bernice Finch Quigg January 9, 1929-April 17, 2019 KANNAPOLIS, NC-Bernice "Beanie" Finch Quigg Passed on April 17, 2019 in the care of Hospice in Kannapolis, NC surrounded by her family. She was formerly of Davenport, Iowa. Bernice was born January 9, 1929 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Lawrence and Charlotte Finch, who preceded her in death. She met and married Bennie Ray Quigg after he returned from World War II and they successfully raised a family. Ben and Beanie celebrated 60 years of marriage before his death in 2009. She was a stay at home mother to her children and supported the family with love and affection. She loved Iowa Hawkeye sports, baking and was physically active throughout her life. She was always the optimist and taught us all how to live as a better person. Beanie is survived by her children, Constance Bhasker, of Amarillo, TX, Dr. Gary and Gennifer Quigg, of Kannapolis, NC, Mike and Sue Quigg, of Hampstead, NC, Todd and Wendy Quigg, of Maryville, TN. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Gertrude Gonterman, Doris Floyd, and Larry Finch and an infant sister Laura Finch. Bernice has ten (10) wonderful grandchildren 34 to 15 years old and five (5) great-grandchildren. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Mt. Mitchell Volunteer fire department, 5875 Old Concord-Salisbury Road, Kannapolis, NC 28083. The family would like to extend thanks to Hospice of Cabarrus County for their support during her brief illness. A private memorial service will be held to celebrate her life as per her wishes. Online condolences may be made at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.