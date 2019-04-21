Jack M. Smith August 26, 1937-April 17, 2019 MUSCATINE-Jack died peacefully Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals with his kids by his side. He was raised in Rock Island where he attended public school and went on to spend one year at Augustana College. He later graduated from North Park College in Chicago. Following his service to his country in the 5th army in 1961, he married Betty Carstensen from Milwaukee and they had two children, Dawn and David. Jack served as personnel manager at Hon from 1964 to 1968. He joined the Stanley Foundation and was a staff member for the next 34 years. One of his proudest accomplishments was the work he did toward incorporating global education into many community college curriculums retiring in 2003. Jack was proud to have quit drinking in 1982 with the help of a treatment center, AA and a higher power (God in his case). He was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church since 1964 and volunteered in various capacities, serving on numerous state and local civic and religious organizations and committees. One of the most recent causes he was involved in and was so proud of was the Grace Lutheran Church Ministry of Literacy started in honor of his wife, Betty. "Smitty" was a Christian, loved his family and was grateful for dear friends. He had a great sense of humor and outstanding grandchildren. He hoped to make a difference in peoples' lives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Madeline, two older brothers, Dick and Jim, and his beloved spouse, Betty. He is survived by a daughter, Dawn (Mike) and son, David, and his two adored grandchildren, Heather and Matthew, along with two brothers-in-law, a sister-in-law and five special nieces and nephews. Dad was a mentor to many, an inspiration to others, a pillar in the community. He loved biking, golfing, gardening, reading nonfiction, his nightly movie and "nips" (the candy, that is), long drives, winter vacations in FLA, family reunions and watching his kids and grandkids interact. He enjoyed time spent with family- especially that shared at the Water's special Minocqua home and storytelling on the sun porch- which Dawn recently discovered was passed down from his Dad. He was the most supportive and proud Dad and Grandpa that anyone could ask for. He was able to stop alcohol from taking over his life; however he was unable to do the same with leukemia. He died comfortably and peacefully with his best bud and son, David at his side. David and he saw each other most days since mom died and this will leave a huge void in David's life. His legacy will live on through David and all of the people he has touched over the years. A special thank you to all of the caring staff at Sunnybrook assisted living and the amazing staff of 4JCP at University of Iowa Hospitals. The love, care and reassurance they provided enabled him to die with dignity and peace. For this gift, we will forever be grateful. Rest In Peace "Old Geezer", Pops, Smitty, Dad, Gpa. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church, 2107 Cedar St, Muscatine. Friends may call from 3:30 until 4:30 on Friday, May 3, 2019, or from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the church. Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church Ministry of Literacy or The Leukemia Lyphoma Society. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com