Mary Lou Berry

July 19, 1936-April 21, 2019

EAST MOLINE-Mary Lou Berry, 82, East Moline, went home to Heaven, on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Genesis East, Davenport. Funeral services are 10 AM Friday at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. Entombment is in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline. Visitation is 4-7 PM Thursday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3PM. Memorials may be made to .

Mary Lou was born on July 19, 1936 in Rock Island, the daughter of Denis and Anna (Dunning) Emerson Sr. She married William Berry on September 5, 1955 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline. Mary Lou was a devoted member of her church, singing in the choir, serving is several circles and the prayer chain. She enjoyed bowling, volleyball, racketball, playing cards and being with her family. She was very active in Scouting throughout her children's lives. Most of all, Mary Lou was a caregiver to her family and neighbors.

Survivors include her husband, Bill, children; William (Diana) Berry, Geneseo, Vera (Rich) Temple, Moline, Christine (Bruce) York, Grundy Center, IA, Therese (John) VanHyning, Colona and Robert (Dawn) Berry, Colona, sixteen grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother Denis, sister Ruth Ann, and her little angel, grandson Robby.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com