Delfino Sancen Estrada

October 4, 1931-April 21, 2019

MOLINE-Delfino Sancen Estrada, 87, of Moline, passed away Sunday April 21, 2019 at St. Anthony's Continuing Care.

A Funeral Mass will be 10am Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, Moline. Visitation will be 4 -7pm Tuesday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park.

Delfino was born October 4, 1931 in Maravatio Del Encinal, GTO, Mexico, the son of Andres and Margarita (Estrada) Sancen. He married Amalia Gomez De Sancen on January 16, 1956 in GTO, Mexico.

He enjoyed sewing and watching baseball.

Survivors include his wife, Amalia; children, Irma, Mario (Monica), Gloria (Manuel), Leticia (Santiago), Arturo (Leticia), Luis (Gabriela), Araceli (Jose), Delfino (Nancy), Enrique (Luz Maria) and Salvador (Maria Guadalupe); 25 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; sister, Luz and brother, Rafael (Luisa). He was preceded in death by his brother, Elpidio Sancen.

