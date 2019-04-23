Glen M. Duke

February 8, 1952-April 20, 2019

BETTENDORF-Glen M. Duke, 67, of Bettendorf passed away April 20, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice house in Bettendorf.

Per his wishes there will be no services. Quad Cities Cremation Center is assisting the family with arrangements.

Glen was born February 8, 1952 in Davenport, IA the son of Milo and Wilma Kemper Duke. He married Susan Burk May 31, 1996 in Rock Island. Glen retired in 2014 from Quad City Policy Group as a mechanic. He was an avid model railroader.

Survivors include his wife Susan; mother Wilma Duke; step sons William, Thomas (Bobbi) and Christopher Burk; grandson Owen Burk and siblings Dale (Frankie) Duke; Donna Reynolds and Debra.

Glen was preceded in death by his father and a brother.

