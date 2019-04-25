Home

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Evergreen Room at Tanglewood Hills Pavilion
Bettendorf, IA
Richard W. Webster


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard W. Webster Obituary

Richard W. Webster

October 14, 1942-April 18, 2019

BETTENDORF-Richard Wade Webster, 76, of Bettendorf, Iowa died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Sunday in the Evergreen Room at Tanglewood Hills Pavilion, Bettendorf. Per his wishes, his body was donated to the University of Iowa for the advancement of science. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, 5705 Grant Creek Rd., Missoula, Montana 59808, or to the Valparaiso University, College of Business, 1700 Chapel Dr., Valparaiso, Indiana 46383. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Wade was born on October 14, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of the late Richard and Mildred (Wall) Webster. He graduated from Valparaiso University, Valparaiso, Indiana and was employed by Procter & Gamble in food sales. He also served as Health and Safety Services Director for the Rock Island Red Cross Chapter. In 1964, he married Barbara Standly in Chicago.

After his retirement, Wade worked at Gander Mountain and was also the DNR Range Officer at the Princeton Gun Range for ten years. He enjoyed running, hunting, and making big game trips to Labrador and British Columbia, as well as to the Western United States. He taught hunter education classes and was a member of local wildlife groups, as well as being a life member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Barbara of Bettendorf; son, Richard Wade and his wife, Kristi of Bettendorf; and two grandsons, Wade and Cole, both of Bettendorf.

Online condolences may be shared with Richard's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 25, 2019
