E. Patrick Oberhaus

January 23, 2019

MUSCATINE-E. Patrick Oberhaus, 72, of Muscatine, passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at Bickford Cottage, after a battle with Parkinson's.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com