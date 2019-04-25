|
|
Ellwood "Woody" E. Benker Jr.
April 21, 2019
DAVENPORT-Ellwood "Woody" Earl Benker, Jr., 69, of Davenport, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at home.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Duck Creek Lodge (3300 E Locust St.) in Davenport. Cremation rights have been accorded and Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd. is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Scott County.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 25, 2019