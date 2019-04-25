Charles "Vic" Hennessey

November 5, 1941-April 23, 2019

SHERRARD-Charles "Vic" Hennessey, 77, of Sherrard, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at the home he shared with his family for forty years.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at South Park Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be this evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home in Rock Island.

Vic was born on November 5, 1941 to Opal (Heriford) Hennessey and Eli Hennessey. He married Diane (Munch) Hennessey, who survives him, on July 29, 1961.

Vic worked at John Deere for 30 years, and being restless in retirement, went to work for Key Auto Mall, until finally staying home to enjoy his immaculate lawn and productive garden. Vic was a member of South Park Presbyterian Church, where he served as deacon and accepted every opportunity to help the church, its members and the community. Vic was also feared by the local whitetail deer and a master morel hunter.

Vic was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Carolyn (Hennessey) Ehlers, Harold Hennessey, Pamela (Hennessey) Roets, and Cynthia (Hennessey) Swayne.

Vic had two children: Amy (Hennessey) Wilson (deceased), and Timothy Hennessey. Vic had eight grandchildren: Lindsey (David) Curcio, Katherine Cecil, Ryan Wilson, Megan (Ryan) Scott, Ashley Hennessey, Chip (Tristin) Hennessey, Cole Hennessey, and Paige (Alex) Scherf. Vic also had several great grandchildren, or monkeys, as they were lovingly referred to: Aiden, Haylee, Trinity, Addison, Landon, Sadie, Wesley, and Paisley. Vic is survived by his brother, Thomas (Betty) Hennessey, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his wonderful neighbors, and their dogs, who dragged their owners down his driveway for the treats he always had ready.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South Park Presbyterian Church.

