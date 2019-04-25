Home

Margaret L. Stroupe


Margaret L. Stroupe Obituary

Margaret L. Stroupe

May 15, 1944-April 23, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral services to celebrate the life of Margaret L. Stroupe, 74, of Davenport will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Faith United Church Of Christ in Davenport. A private burial will follow at a later date in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26th at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary in Davenport. Mrs. Stroupe died on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf following a brief illness.

Margaret Lois Henning was born on May 15, 1944 in Davenport, IA, the daughter of Earl and Ethel (McKee) Henning. Following her graduation with the first class at Davenport West High School and the former Marycrest College she began her teaching career in math at the John Deere Middle School in Moline, retiring in 2001 after 37 years of service.

On March 18, 1978 she married Harry R. Stroupe in Davenport, IA. Mrs. Stroupe was a longtime and very active member of Faith United Church of Christ. She loved playing cards and belonged to the Bunko Club. She loved to sew, even making her own wedding Dress. She also enjoyed gardening, canning, making pies, and carrot cake. Her family estimates that she had baked well over 1000 cakes for various church functions.

Margaret is survived by – her Husband: Harry of Davenport; a Son: Matthew (Nicole) Stroupe of Davenport; a Stepdaughter: Juli McPherson of Davenport; a Sister: Earline Henning of Eldridge, IA; a Nephew Chris Ohl of Bettendorf; 5 Grandchildren: Nicole, Daniel, Sean, Aylynn, and Colton; and a Great-grandson: Xavier.

Preceeding her in death were her parents and 2 sisters, Mary and Beverly.

Memorials may be made to Faith United Church of Christ.

Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at Cunnick-Collins.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 25, 2019
