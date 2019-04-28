Merle E. Langfeldt September 18, 1930-April 17, 2019 Oro Valley, AZ-Merle Erwin Langfeldt, 88, passed away on April 17, 2019 in Oro Valley, AZ with his family at his side. Merle was born on September 18, 1930 in Davenport, Iowa to Frank and Fannie (Carstens) Langfeldt. His father died while he was still in high school leaving his mother and three younger sisters still at home. Merle dropped out of school to help his family until he was drafted for the Korean War. A hallmark of his personality was his generosity of time, talents and treasure. Merle met Loraine Mahannah on a blind date prior to the war. She was in nurses' training 100 miles away but that didn't prove too difficult an obstacle. They were engaged before he left for Korea and married within a week of his return. She was the love of his life and they were married for 65 years. Only his death could separate them. Merle also leaves three daughters; Gwendolyn (Mark) Goodman, Pamela (Mark) Backman, and Gail (Ernie) Milton. He prioritized the education and independence of his girls and they did not disappoint him. He never tired of telling stories of their accomplishments, at least until the grandchildren came along! Also left grieving their Grandpa are Zachary and Alex Goodman, Ryan Backman, Tyler, Amy, and Jacob Milton. In addition to his family, Merle's great passions were his career with the Operating Engineers, Local 428, his Masonic Lodge membership of over 60 years as a 32nd degree Mason, and the joy of flying his Cessna 140 taildragger. He began operating heavy equipment in Korea as a Civil Engineer and continued when he reentered civilian life. After moving to Arizona he worked his way up from Business Representative to President and Trustee of Local 428. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Union for over 50 years. Private services were held at Mountain View Cemetery in Prescott, AZ. Merle was saddened by the loss of a beloved niece and nephew to Cystic Fibrosis. Donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation would have touched his heart and would be greatly appreciated.