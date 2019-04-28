Jacqueline M. Withrow

February 26, 1938-April 24, 2019

DAVENPORT-Jacqueline, "Jackie" M. Withrow, 81, of Davenport, passed away on April 24, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. A Graveside service will be held 11 am Tuesday, April 30, at The Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be left to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfuneralhome.com

Jackie was born on February 26, 1938 in Moline, Illinois to Thomas and Josephine (Mackey) Timmerman. She graduated from United Township High School in 1956. She was united in marriage to William C. Withrow Sr. in March of 1957. He preceded her in death on March 19, 2008. Jackie worked as an administrative assistant in the healthcare field. She retired in 1999.

Jackie enjoyed genealogy and gardening. She loved anything to do with butterflies and was a huge fan of Elvis. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren. They were her everything.

Those left to honor her memory include her children Bill Withrow of Davenport, Deborah Pardee of Bettendorf and Linda (Greg) Watson of LeClaire; grandchildren Austin (Rebecca) Pardee and Thomas Pardee both of Modesto, CA., Jacob (Ashli) Seukunian of Rock Island, IL., Tory Watson of LeClaire, IA., Kelsey Watson of East Moline, IL and Kya Watson of Moline, IL.; great grandchild Ryley Taytum and sister Kathleen Timmerman of East Moline.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter in law Helen Withrow.