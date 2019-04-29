Ronald C. Lawson October 22, 1928-April 6, 2019 DAVENPORT-Ronald C. Lawson, 90, formerly of Davenport, passed away, Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Oxford, FL. A memorial service in his honor will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 2pm at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. Visitation will be from 12pm to 2pm at Weerts. Burial at Davenport Memorial Park following the service. Memorials in Ronald's name may be made to King's Harvest Animal Rescue or the Gilda's Club. Ronald was born on October 22, 1928 in Lincolnshire, England, and was adopted by Peter and Moretta Lawson. Following World War II, he joined the Royal Air Force. While serving, he survived a crash resulting from engine failure and was told he'd never walk again. He proved his doctors wrong! Ronald earned his Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, and was former co-owner of Aerospace Control Products Inc. Ronald knew from a young age that he wanted to be a pilot, and he flew until he had a heart attack (while piloting a tow plane), after which the FAA strongly discouraged him from continuing. He married the love of his life and best friend, Rennie Harris, on February 2, 1958; she passed away in 2009. On a frigid day in January 1967, Ronald, Rennie, and their daughter Mandy moved to the United States to start a new chapter of their life. Ron was very intelligent with a dry, quiet sense of humor. He was a gentle man and a gentleman. He loved to golf and enjoyed life in The Villages. He loved to play (and win) trivia games with his family and friends. Family was everything to Ronald. His daughter Mandy tried many times to convince him to move back to Iowa. His answer was always "Not just no, but hell no!" You won that one, Dad. Those left to honor Ronald's memory are his daughter Mandy (Terry Tank) Lawson, beloved grandson Jakob Lawson Burke; and relatives in England. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and three siblings. Online condolences may be made to Ronald's family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com