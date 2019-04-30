Home

Vandemore Funeral Home Ltd
580 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL 61254
(309) 944-1415
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vandemore Funeral Home Ltd
580 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL 61254
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Vandemore Funeral Home Ltd
580 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL 61254
Nancy Russell Obituary

Nancy Russell

April 9, 1941-April 28, 2019

GENESEO-Nancy R. Russell, 78, of Geneseo, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 28, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services to celebrate her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Randall Mullin will officiate. Burial will follow at North Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Nancy Russell Memorial Fund.

Nancy was born on April 9, 1941, the daughter of LaVerne and Blanche (Cook) Farrey, in Lead Mine, WI. She married John "Jack" Russell on September 30, 1957. Nancy worked at the Geneseo Republic for 30 years as an administrative assistant. She loved babysitting her great-grandchildren as well as taking care of her yard and flowers.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 61 years, Jack; sons, Randy (Jacquie) Russell, Geneseo, Robert (Carleen) Russell, Peru, IL; daughter, Deanna (Mike) Walden, Sanford, FL; Son-in-law, Jack Thompson, Inman, SC; brothers, Wayne (Kathy) Farrey, Lancaster, WI, Gordon (Sam) Farrey, VA; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Deborah Jean Thompson, February 15, 2019; sister, Lois Clark; brothers, Dale Farrey, Donald Farrey, and Carl Farrey.

Share a message of sympathy with Nancy's family at: www.vandemorefuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 30, 2019
