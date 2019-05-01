Joan Van Hecke November 22, 1932-April 23, 2019 DAVENPORT-Joan Van Hecke , 86 years of age, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Tuesday April 23rd, at her home surrounded by family. She lived a life that blessed so many. Joan was born November 22nd, 1932 in Evansville, Indiana, the daughter of Howard and Mildred Roeder, and was raised in Deer Creek, Illinois. A bit of a rebel in her teenage years, she captured the heart of a soldier and on Valentine's Day, 1953, she married the love of her life, Robert Van Hecke. Her life was full. Her creativity and love for people found an expression through many career ventures, mostly in sales, and instilled in all of her children an appreciation of initiative and negotiation for a "good deal". Joan and Bob had six children and family became the center of Joan's life. She not only loved each of them uniquely, but also taught them how to love each other and that legacy lives on today in her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Joan was preceded in death by her husband Bob, her son Mike, her grandson Joe Joe and brother Howard Roeder. Surviving loved ones include her children, Deb (Phil), Steve (Lisa), Lori, Tommy, and Joe (Donna). Her grandchildren, all of whom have felt her support over the years, include Mike (Wendi), Tony (Heather), Katie (Deric), Destiny, Gunnar, Chris, Matt and Denise. Numerous great grandchildren, other close family members Barb, Patti Jo and Jodi and countless friends have also felt her love. She was a woman of faith and sought and gave inspiration to all whose lives she touched. Her unwavering trust in God served to direct her life in both good and challenging times throughout her life. A role model of joy, courage, perseverance, and love of family, she will be dearly missed. Joan has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, May 5th at 4:00 pm at the Quad Cities Prayer Center in North Park Mall, 320 West Kimberly Rd (near the old Sears), Davenport. Online condolences may be left to the family at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please send donations in care of Joan Van Hecke to: Compassus Hospice Care, 5355 Eastern Ave, Davenport, Iowa 52807.