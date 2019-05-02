Home

Wanda F. Sims

Wanda F. Sims

March 31, 1933-April 30, 2019

ELDRIDGE-Wanda F. Sims, 86, of Eldridge, Iowa, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in her home.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, by Quad City Cremation Society.

The former Wanda Fay Glidewell was born March 31, 1933, in Rising Star, Texas, to Joe and Rachel (White) Glidewell. She married Lawrence James Sims.

Wanda is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Lynn and Barry Kelley of Lockhart, Texas, and Debra and Calvin Talbot of Eldridge; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and a son, Howard Sims.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 2, 2019
