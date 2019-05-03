Home

Dennison Funeral Homes
1005 Se 3Rd St
Aledo, IL 61231
(309) 582-5663
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Aubrey L. King


Aubrey L. King


1938 - 2019
Aubrey L. King Obituary

Aubrey L. King

September 6, 1938-May 1, 2019

ALEDO-Aubrey L. King, 80, of Aledo, formerly of New Boston, Illinois, died Thursday, May 1, 2019 at his home at Brookstone of Aledo.

Visitation is Sunday, May 5th from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 6th at Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo. Burial will be in Hamlet Cemetery, with graveside military rites by Aledo American Legion Post 121. Memorials may be left for the family.

Aubrey was born September 6, 1938, at home in rural New Boston, a son of Stacey Earl and Velma Mae Fowler King. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. On January 25, 1965, he married Martha J. Sheese in Aledo. Aubrey worked for Bayhill Fertilizer / Crop Production Service, retiring in 2003. He attended the United Methodist Church, Joy. Aubrey enjoyed farming, fishing, using lottery ticket scratchers and playing cards, especially 500. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. His greatest joy was time spent with family…he loved his family.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife: Martha J. King of Aledo; daughters: Donna Frye of Aledo and Debbie (Paul) Giles of New Boston; grandchildren: Aaron (Rachel) Frye and Allison Frye; grand puppy: Brutus Giles and siblings: Warren King of Aledo and Audrey (Jim) Gibberson of New London, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Keith King, Muriel Carey, Edith Maxine Stegall, Wayne King, Alfred King, infant brother Kenneth Thomas King and a grandchild.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 3, 2019
