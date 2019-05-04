Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA 52761
563-263-3314
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA 52761
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA 52761
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcelene Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcelene E. Robinson


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marcelene E. Robinson Obituary

Marcelene E. Robinson

March 1, 1925-May 2, 2019

MUSCATINE-Marcelene E. Robinson, 94, of Muscatine, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Pearl Valley Nursing Home.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Steve Cauley will officiate. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church or . Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com

Marcelene was born on March 1, 1925, in Lone Tree, the daughter of William and Elsie Schmitt Robinson.

She was a graduate of Muscatine High School, class of 1943, and the University of Iowa with an English major.

Marcelene taught English at a high school in Glendale, California.

She was always interested in veterans of foreign war and the paralyzed veterans. She loved theatre, was a great singer, and also loved to read, work crossword puzzles and cooking.

Those left to honor her memory include two brothers, John Robinson and wife, Susan, of Muscatine, and Harold Robinson of Mesa, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Ardell Robinson; and one sister, Kathleen Robinson.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now