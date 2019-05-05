Randy R. Frerichs

October 25, 1950-May 1, 2019

WEST BURLINGTON-Randy Ray Frerichs, 68, of West Burlington formerly of Davenport, died at 5:53 PM Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Born October 25, 1950, in Burlington, he was raised by Irene Mildred Shafer Frerichs and Dale Conrad. On May 27, 1972, he married Barbara Guzman in Burlington. They later divorced.

Randy founded and operated R&B Transportation and Fastbreak Express.

He graduated from Burlington High School. He then graduated from Iowa State University with his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration.

Randy attended Harvest Bible Chapel in Davenport. He enjoyed sports; his favorite teams were the Lakers, Yankees and Northwestern and Iowa State Basketball. He was passionate about music and enjoyed playing the guitar. Throughout his life, he found great joy in helping others near and far.

He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Sarah (Tim) Riley of Eldridge, IA; son, Jackson (Jill) Frerichs of Davenport; grandchildren: Bella, Elliot, Greta, Parker, and Cormick; two nieces, Carole (Michael) Farber of Arizona and Kathy (John) Smith of West Burlington. He was also blessed with numerous extended family members and long lasting friendships.

He is preceded in death by his mother and Dale, his beloved son, Jacob Frerichs, one brother, Ronald Frerichs, and one sister-in-law, Bonnie Frerichs.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home.

The funeral service for Mr. Frerichs will be 12:00 PM Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home with Pastor Dean Graber officiating. Cremation will be entrusted to the care of Prugh~Thielen Crematory following the service. Inurnment will be in Burlington Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Following the service a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Burlington Golf Club. Family and friends are welcome to attend any or all portions of the service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

