Sheila Davenport

February 21, 1947-May 2, 2019

MOLINE-Sheila Davenport, 72, Moline, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home. A celebration of her life will be from 4-7 PM Tuesday at Legends Corner, 3008-7th Ave., Rock Island. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House. Private committal will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Sheila was born on February 21, 1947 in McCracken Co., KY, the lucky 7th of 9 children born to Mitchell and Margaret (Minton) Matheny. She married David Tribble on December 14, 1963. He passed September 22, 1985. She married Chuck Davenport in 1988. He passed in 2006. Sheila retired from John Deere Harvester in 2006. She loved her family and beating them at every game they played. Sheila enjoyed knitting, crocheting, painting and gardening. Regular trips to the casino's and bingo halls were key to her existence. Sheila had a heart of gold and would do anything for those she loved.

Survivors include her children; Lisa (Eric) Winebrenner, Kansas City, MO, and Christy Tribble McCaw, Lee Summit, MO, grandchildren; Samantha, Jacob, Cain and Jenna, great grandchildren; Attikus and Gage, brothers; Donald Matheny, Matherville, IL and James Matheny, Senatobia, MS and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is also preceded in death by siblings; Robert, Norma Liggons, Johnny, Billy, Jeffrey and Mary Nicosia.

