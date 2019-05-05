Alan "Al" K. Hudson

August 4, 1953-May 3, 2019

DAVENPORT-Alan "Al" K. Hudson, 65, of Davenport, died Friday, May 3, 2019 at his sister's home surrounded by family in Milan. Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded. A memorial visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of the National Wild Turkey Federation or Whitetails Unlimited.

Al was born in Galesburg, Ill. on August 4, 1953, a son of Cecil W. and Beth Nixon Hudson.

Al worked for Turn Style Department Store, Osco, Red Jacket and last for Sears Manufacturing where he retired due to his health.

Al was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and deer and turkey hunting. He was a fun loving guy who made many friends. He was a friend, and had a friend, no matter where he was. Al enjoyed making rounds to visit friends at the local watering holes. He appreciated the girls that took care of him there. Al also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, story telling, giving gifts, traveling – especially impromptu road trips, wearing hats and was a creature of habit. He would have enjoyed his obituary to be a crossword puzzle, except, he feared his friends could not complete it.

Al cherished his family and friends most. They meant the world to him and he could talk about them for hours. Nothing was more important.

Those left to cherish his memory include his siblings, Terry (Martha) Hudson, Galesburg, Rodney (Peggy) Hudson, Sanford, NC, Ricky Hudson, Stanwood, Wash. and Jeri (Jim Barnette) Bolis, Milan; eight nieces and nephews; best friend, Mike Whittmore; and many special friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother – Duane Hudson.

