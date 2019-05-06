Patricia A. Rodts

April 18, 1934-May 4, 2019

EAST MOLINE-Patricia A. Rodts, 85, East Moline, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at her home. Funeral services are 10:30 AM Thursday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation is 4:30 to 7:30 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice.

Patricia Cecil was born on April 18, 1934 in Brimfield, IL, the daughter of Andrew and Maxine Cecil. She graduated from Moline High School, class of 1952. She was an excellent baton Twirler and enjoyed marching with the majorettes in the local parades. She married Edward Rodts on June 27, 1953 and they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary last year. Pat enjoyed dancing, oil painting, bowling and fishing at the family camp in Port Byron. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband Edward, children, Andrea Rodts, Loveland, CO, Diana (Tom) Hoffmann, East Moline, Ron (Jennifer) Rodts, Indian Hills, CO, Patricia Allison, Hampton, Jane Bullinger, Fort Collins, CO and Bernadette Rodts, East Moline, five grandchildren, four great grandchildren and siblings, Nadine Roseburg, East Bethel, MN and Jim Cecil, Sauk Rapids, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Nancy DeWinter, son-in-law Brent Allison, and granddaughter, Katelynn Rodts.

