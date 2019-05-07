Home

Vandemore Funeral Home Ltd
580 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL 61254
(309) 944-1415
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vandemore Funeral Home Ltd
580 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL 61254
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Vandemore Funeral Home Ltd
580 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL 61254
Clyde "Sam" Stafford Jr.


Clyde "Sam" Stafford Jr. Obituary

Clyde "Sam" Stafford Jr.

August 16, 1946-May 6, 2019

GENESEO-Clyde R. "Sam" Stafford, Jr., of Geneseo, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at his home. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. His niece, Reverend Dr. Monica Corsaro, will officiate. Burial will follow at North Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the or Antique Tractor and Engine Association, Geneseo, IL.

Clyde was born on August 16, 1946, in Geneseo. He was the son of Clyde and Katheryn (Seaton) Stafford. He attended Geneseo High School, graduating class of 1964. He had experience as a truck driver, mechanic, and was previously employed at JF Edwards Construction, Geneseo. He was a member of the Antique Tractor and Engine Association of Geneseo, and a part of a stock car pit crew.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Douglas; sister Janet Corsaro, Geneseo; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Joyce Anderson.

Share a message of sympathy with Clyde's family at www.vandemorefuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on May 7, 2019
