William Stanley Barker, M.D. November 27, 1940-May 5, 2019 DAVENPORT-William Stanley Barker, M.D. (Bill) Tubac, AZ, died Sunday, May 5, 2019 in hospice care in Green Valley, AZ after a brief illness. Per his wishes, cremated rites will be observed. A memorial will be held at a later in Davenport, IA. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's or the Shriners. He was born November 27, 1940 in Evergreen Park, IL. He married Kathryn Herriott in 1962 in Davenport, IA and later married Ann Merkel in Iowa City, IA. In 2003 he married Dianne Denk Kussatz in Davenport, IA. Bill graduated from Davenport High School in 1958, having proudly been a tackle on the unbeaten football team his senior year. Bill then attended Parsons College on a football scholarship for his four-year undergraduate degree as a biology major. Bill then went on to earn both his doctorate and fellowship in Otolaryngology at the University of Iowa, College of Medicine. He was a Major in the Air Force from 1972- 1974, fulfilling his service as an Air Force Surgeon at the Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, NE. He joined an ENT practice in 1974 in Davenport, IA with Dr. Hoenk and Dr. Collentine. He was instrumental in the vision, development and completion of the Mississippi Valley Surgery Center on Dexter Court in Davenport where he continued to practice until he retired in December 1999. Bill was passionate about his many interests which afforded him the titles of bee keeper, tree farmer, and avid birder. His love of running took him to many places, especially ultra-marathons. He competed in both the Western States and Leadville 100 and the 24-Hour Run in Eldridge, IA. Early on he was a 3rd degree black belt in karate and taught his craft to youngsters at the Friendly House. His interest in athletics expanded to rowing, playing football and serving as a chairman for a Bix 7 race committee. He is survived by his loving wife, Dianne, son Richard Shaffer (Charisma), daughter Ann Shaffer (Mark Fox), sister Jayne Phelps, step-children Joe Kussatz (Shannon) and Beth Kussatz and four step-grandchildren Isabelle and Madeline Kussatz and Gabby and Hudson Evans along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, brother John (Jack) Barker, son Brett, ex-wife Ann and pet dog Trooper. Memorials may be made to or the Shriner's.