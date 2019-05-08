Christopher M. Kirk-Nancy

April 28, 1973-April 28, 2019

DAVENPORT-Christopher Kirk-Nancy passed away on April 20. He was a long-time employee at Taco John's in Davenport and is remembered as a hard worker and a dedicated father. His passing was marked by a private viewing and by a Kirk family homegoing celebration.

He is survived by his wife, Rev. Ruby Kirk Nancy, his children, Iaunnah Kirk, Marcell Kirk, and Christopher Jones, and his grandaughter, Ma'Liyah Johnson Kirk. He is also survived by his parents, Gwendolyn Kirk Homan & Mark Homan, and Bennie Lee Hubbert, by six younger siblings, and by many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made in Christopher's name to Runge Mortuary in Davenport, or to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Clinton, where he was a member and had been the First Gentleman of the Church. A monument marker dedication will be scheduled for later this year.