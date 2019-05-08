Stanley L. Mularz April 11, 1923-May 6, 2019 BETTENDORF-Stanley L. Mularz, 96, of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday evening at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf, with a prayer service beginning at 4:00 p.m. Private burial will be at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, Illinois at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mary Jo Mularz to be used for educational grants in honor of Stanley. Stanley was born on April 11, 1923 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Stanley and Frances (Baycar) Mularz. He was a 1940 graduate of Weber High School in Chicago. He continued his education at St. Louis University, DePaul University, University of Chicago, and earned his PhD from Loyola University. He was the 1st President of Phi Delta Kappa (Loyola Chapter – Chicago) from 1970 – 1971. He married Lillian Kammerer on April 10, 1948. She preceded him in death in 1980. On May 4, 1985, he married Mary Jo Solter-Sundberg. Stanley was a teacher, credit manager for Aldens Department Store in Chicago, and 1st President of Trans Union Credit in Chicago. In 1988 he retired from TRW (Experian) Credit Bureau. He served as Executive Secretary for Merchants Research Council and also on the Federal Reserve Credit Advisory Council from 1984 – 1987. Stanley also traveled for the International Executive Corps with the U.S. International Aid Department for 3rd world countries. His last assignment was in Kiev, Ukraine for 3 months, just after they broke away from Russia. Stanley was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, where he sang in the OLOL choir and resurrection choir. He loved music, especially Opera. Stanley was also a member of St. Bernadette Knights of Columbus. He was a 4th degree Knight (February 1967) and 3rd degree Knight (May 1966). Those left to honor his memory are his wife of 34 years, Mary Jo Mularz of Bettendorf; his children, Geri Mularz Maxwell, Donna Marie (Rob) Mularz Gatto, Thomas (Beth) Mularz, Paul (Amy) Mularz, John Mularz; brother, Ted (Phyllis) Mularz; sisters-in-law, Betty Solter, Elaine (Gene) Holbert, Sue Johnson; brother-in-law, Vincent Zehren; daughter-in-law, Mary Jean Mularz; grandchildren, Eric (Dawn) Jurkiewicz, Michele (Will) Hanson, Cretia (Scott) Sherard, Tommy (Liz) Mularz, Amelia Mularz, Marina Mularz, Michael Mularz, Lily Mularz, Jamie Marie Gatto, R.J.Gatto, Grant Gatto; great-grandchildren, Madison, Regan, and Joshua Sherard, Jacob Rodriguez, William, Michael, and Mason Mularz; Mary Jo's daughters, Lesa Sundberg Buck, Roberta Sundberg Wood; Mary Jo's grandchildren, Jason (Shayla) Buck, Brian (Kelly) Buck, Janelle (Rusty) McCracken, Chris (Marla) Wood; and Mary Jo's great-grandchildren, Kaidyn and Piper Buck, Gavin, Mason, and Griffin Buck, Alyssa McCracken, Rianna McGee, and Noah Wood; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and first wife and mother of his children, Lillian, he was preceded in death by a son, James Mularz; daughter, Joanne Mularz Ritola; grandson, Greg Mularz; sisters, Irene Weibel, Virginia Zehren; brothers-in-law, Bill Weibel, Sam Henderson, Paul Johnson, Robert Solter; sisters-in-law, Ruth Mularz and Jeanne Henderson; sons-in-law, Richard Wood and Stan Buck; and great-granddaughters, McKenzie Sherard and Julie Wood. "He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more; neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore for the former things have passed away." – Revelations 21:4 Online condolences may be shared with Stanley's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.