John Vovos

December 1, 1936-May 8, 2019

DEWITT-John Vovos (82) of DeWitt, Iowa passed away peacefully at his home on May 8, 2019. Per John's wishes cremation rites will be accorded and no visitation or funeral is scheduled at this time.

John Joseph Vovos was born December 1, 1936 in Clinton, Iowa to John W. and Elizabeth (Ernster) Vovos. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1954. John then furthered his education by obtaining his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Northern Iowa and his Master's Degree from the University of Wisconsin, Platteville in industrial education. John married Linda (Pries) Bewley December 23, 1995 in Davenport, Iowa. He was a teacher for 2 years in Iowa and 11 years in Wisconsin. John then went into commercial construction working 7 years at Symco Inc. in Portage, Wisconsin and 23 years at Design Build Inc. in Davenport, Iowa.

Some of his hobbies included woodworking, fishing, golfing, gardening and spending time in the outdoors.

John is survived by his wife Linda, 2 sons Stanley M. (Sarah) Vovos of Cross Plains, Wisconsin and Bradley J. Vovos of Ft. Collins, Colorado; 1 stepson Michael D. (Jody)Bewley Jr. of Lindstrom, Minnesota; 1 step daughter Christine (Larry) Vonesh of Gainesville, Florida; 3 grandchildren: Rob (Jenna) Vovos of Vestal, New York; Tyler (Phelicia) Vovos of Durham, North Carolina; Samantha Vovos of Binghamton,

New York; 5 step grandchildren: Meagan (Brock) Geris of Forest Lake, Minnesota; Marissa (Christopher) Luca; Matthew Vonesh; Ryan (Tabitha) Vonesh and Jonathan Vonesh all of Gainesville, Florida; 7 great-grandchildren and his siblings Dave Vovos of Battle Lake, Minnesota and Barb Vovos of Marshalltown,

Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be sent to

Linda Vovos and will be sent on to the University of Iowa cancer research and the Clinton County Humane Society in John's honor.

