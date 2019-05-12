Leigh R. Svacina Sr.

October 17,1938-March 15, 2019

GRAND FORKS, ND-Leigh R. Svacina, 80, formerly of the Quad Cities, died Friday, March 15, 2019, in Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND.

A gathering in Leigh's memory will be 4:30 – 6:30 pm, May 16, 2019 at Biaggi's Restaurant, 5195 Utica Ridge Rd, Davenport. Memorials may be made to Humility of Mary (www.chmiowa.org/give) or Rotary of Iowa Quad Cities (Davenport/Bettendorf) Club.

Leigh was born October 17,1938, in Rice Lake, WI, to Reynold and Florence Svacina. Leigh was the eldest of four sons and grew up working on the family farm. He moved to Davenport in 1962, where he met his wife, Karen Wilcox. He managed Erickson's Gas Station before working as a sales representative for Metropolitan Life Insurance. For most of his career Leigh was a stock broker/financial planner, starting at A.G. Edwards in 1977 and retiring from UBS in 2006. He took pride in helping his clients reach their financial goals. Leigh found satisfaction in a job well done and volunteered his time and talents through the Y's Men, Rotary, and Senior Health Insurance Plan (SHIP) program. He enjoyed travelling, with his greatest adventure being a Rotary trip he and Karen took to South Africa.

Those left to honor his memory include, his wife, Karen; daughter, Michele (Joel) Iiams of Grand Forks, ND; daughter-in-law, Tammy Defrieze-Svacina of Chaska, MN; eight grandchildren; and four brothers, Dale (Darlene) Svacina of Lesterville, SD, Don (Jan) Svacina of Rice Lake, WI, and David (Darlene) Svacina of Wausau, WI.

Leigh was preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Leigh Svacina, Jr.

Online condolences can be submitted to Amundson Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com