Margaret "Peg" Guhin August 28, 1927-December 22, 2018 PLANO, TX-On Mother's Day 2019: the family of Margaret Pusl "Peg" Guhin, formerly of Bettendorf, IA, honor with this obituary her passing on December 22, 2018 at the age of 91 years. The former 1982 University of Iowa Mother of the Year was an important female business leader in the Quad-Cities and in the state of Iowa. Peg was born at home on the family farm near Dallas, SD to Joseph and Margaret (Hotz) Pusl on August 28, 1927. She graduated from Gregory High School and earned a teaching certificate from Northern State Teachers College in Aberdeen, SD. After teaching 8th grade in Britton, SD, Peg was united in marriage to Richard (Dick) Guhin on February 4, 1950. They settled in Omaha, NE where their twin daughters Kathleen and Cynthia were born. The family moved to Fort Dodge, IA where children Patrick, Daniel, Margaret, Joseph, Richard Jr. and Mary were born. In Fort Dodge, Peg was a founding member of the Monican Mothers of Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Moving to Bettendorf, IA in 1961, the family was completed after the birth of youngest son John. Both Peg and Dick were active in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church where Peg served in the school board and parish council and was a choir member for 50 years. Peg rejoined the work force in 1970 as she and Dick purchased Chenhall Personnel Services, together they ran a successful industrial and office staffing business side by side for many years. Peg was featured in 12/8/1985 Quad City Times article authored by Shirley Davis in the Sunday Woman section. Peg used her organizational skills to enhance the numerous civic groups for which she volunteered including the Davenport Chamber of Commerce. Improving her community was important to Peg. As part of the Quad Cities chapter of the Administrative Management Society, Peg developed a business scholarship program for high school seniors. Peg was appointed by Governor Terry Branstad and reappointed by Governor Tom Vilsack to the Governor's Council for the Iowa Department of Human Service. After residing in Bettendorf for 50 years, Peg and Dick moved to the Dallas, TX area in 2011 to live in proximity to daughters Kathy and Mary. Dick Guhin, her beloved husband of 64 years predeceased Peg on February 22, 2014. Peg passed away peacefully on December 22, 2018 with family by her side. In addition to her husband, Peg is preceded in death by her seven siblings and her son Daniel. Peg is survived by sisters-in-law Nancy Guhin Selle of Loveland, CO and Dottie Prensner Pusl of Solana Beach, CA, by children Kathleen (Bruce) Sterba of Coppell, TX, Cynthia (Robert) Mayer of Mesa, AZ, Patrick (Claudia) Guhin of Milwaukee, WI, Margaret (Richard) Schenck of Harlan, IA, Joseph (Carla) Guhin of Greensboro, NC, Richard (Katherine) Guhin of Bettendorf, IA, Mary (Phillip) Whitaker of Plano, TX, John (Lynn) Guhin of LeClaire, IA and by daughter-in-law Angela Guhin of Bettendorf, Iowa. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and a host of friends. A funeral mass was celebrated March 16, 2019 at St Joseph Village chapel, Coppell, TX. Peg was laid to rest beside her beloved husband Dick at DFW National Cemetery, Dallas, TX. Those wishing to honor her passing can consider a donation to Cure Alzheimer's Fund (curealz.org) or a . Online condolences can be left at https://www.ariacremation.com/obituary/guhin-margaret-peg/?leave-condolence#leave_condolence if desired. Peg will be remembered for her deep faith, her boundless energy, and her organizational and leadership skills, and especially her devotion to her husband. Her family and friends will remember the beef stew and cherry pies that she would prepare for gatherings, but most importantly, her steadfast love.