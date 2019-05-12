Home

Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
(309) 755-1414
Rosary
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Colona, IA
James C. George II


James C. George II Obituary

James C. George II

July 25, 1934-May 8, 2019

EAST MOLINE-James C. George II, 84, East Moline, passed away on May 8, 2019 at Advent Health Hospital, Daytona Beach, FL. Funeral services are 10 AM Wednesday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Colona. Burial is in Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, Moline. Visitation is 4-7 PM Tuesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3PM. Memorials may be made to s.

Jim was born July 25, 1934 in Ladd, IL, the son of James and Ethel Taggart George. He married Harriet "Kiki" Donahue Johnson on September 7, 1968. He retired as a tool and dye maker from John Deere Harvester Works, East Moline. Jim was a US Army veteran. He enjoyed playing rolle bolle, golf and fishing. He was a St. Louis Cardinal Fan and loved the movie Secretariat.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Kiki, children; Becky (David) Duax, Moline, David (Valerie) Johnson, Ormond Beach, FL, Liz (Jack) Driskell, Daytona Beach, FL, Jim (Rachel) George, Middletown, RI and Chris (Rickie) George, Moline, twenty two grandchildren and four great grandchildren with 2 on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Audrey Hines.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com

Published in Quad-City Times on May 12, 2019
