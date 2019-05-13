Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Rosary
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
3:30 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
1923 N. Fillmore Street
Davenport, IA
View Map
Shirley Lehner Obituary

Shirley Lehner

March 6, 1935-May 12, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Shirley A. Lehner, 84, a resident of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1923 N. Fillmore Street, Davenport. Burial will be in the National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. A rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. followed by the family greeting friends from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. Shirley passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, surrounded by her family.

Shirley Ann Miller was born March 6, 1935 in Knoxville, Iowa, a daughter of Donald and Bessie (Adams) Miller. She married Robert J. Lehner November 8, 1958. They have celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Shirley was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She enjoyed walking, including the Bix for two years. She was an avid sports fan, cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago White Sox, Bulls, and Bears. Shirley cherished her time spent with her family, and could often be heard cheering loudly at their sporting events.

Memorials may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Those left to honor Shirley's memory include her husband, Robert, Davenport; children, Lynne (Jeff) Pieper, Lori Swearinger, all of Davenport, and Greg (Grace) Lehner, Carpentersville, Illinois; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; siblings, Donald Miller, Jr., Davenport, Mary Miller, LeClaire and Keith (Jennifer) Miller, Davenport; and her fur companion, Mauja. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Jackie Dexter.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 13, 2019
