Leo Anderson June 17, 1941-May 12, 2019 DAVENPORT-Leo Anderson, 77, of Davenport, passed away, Sunday, May 12, 2019 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral services will be held at 12PM, Thursday, May 16, 2019 in The Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to The Davenport Fire Department Honor Guard or Davenport Fire Department Antique and Restoration Society. Burial with Military Honors will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com. Leo was born on June 17, 1941 in Davenport, the son of Edwin and Jane (Ade) Anderson. He was united in marriage to Laurel Gilbert in June 1966. Leo was a proud veteran of the Navy Reserves and the Marine Corp. Because of this he was able to be part of two Honor Fights. He was also very proud to be part of the Davenport Fire Department. Leo made many lasting friendships with other members of the Fire Department and they could often be found at Hy-Vee for breakfast or their monthly dinners. During his younger years he coached Little League while his boys played. He was a Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes Fan. He enjoyed playing softball and bowling and making memories with his family on their yearly vacations around the US. Those left to honor his memory include, children, Mike (Linda Sloan) Anderson, Kristina "Tina" (Kenneth Brown) Anderson, and Doug (Rachel) Anderson; grandchildren, Rachel and Hailey Anderson, Mitchell Midkiff, Josh (Celina Velez) Escobedo, and Ethan (Krisbel) Escobedo; sisters Donna Schebler and Wanda Hunnicutt; former spouse Laurel Anderson; and several special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Scott and sisters Linda Goff and Mary Miller.