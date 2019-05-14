Michael McIllece

May 11, 2019

DAVENPORT-Michael E. McIllece, 72, of Davenport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11 at his home.

Funeral services are 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 16 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation begins at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made VFW Post 9128.

Survivors include his son, Eric McIllece; and his daughters, Wendy Lewis, Cathy (Patrick) Gustafson and Debora Miller.

Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Dottie; brother, Patrick, daughter, Terry and grandsons, Justin & Devin Miller

Mike's full obituary may be found at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.