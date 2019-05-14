Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
1:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael McIllece
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael McIllece

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael McIllece Obituary

Michael McIllece

May 11, 2019

DAVENPORT-Michael E. McIllece, 72, of Davenport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11 at his home.

Funeral services are 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 16 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation begins at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made VFW Post 9128.

Survivors include his son, Eric McIllece; and his daughters, Wendy Lewis, Cathy (Patrick) Gustafson and Debora Miller.

Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Dottie; brother, Patrick, daughter, Terry and grandsons, Justin & Devin Miller

Mike's full obituary may be found at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now