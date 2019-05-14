Carol Miller

December 15, 1939-May 11, 2019

BETTENDORF-Carol Ann Miller, 79 of Bettendorf passed away on May 11, 2019 at her home. Per her wishes cremation rights have been accorded. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Asbury Church. Visitation will be 10:00-12:00 pm. Memorials may be left to Breast Cancer Association or Diabetes Foundation.

Carol was born on December, 15, 1939 in Epworth, IA to Bert and Lila (Story) Sroka. She was united in marriage to David Miller on September 7, 1963 in Epworth, IA. Carol worked for Knees Florist for 25 years as a floral designer and bookkeeper. She was an active member of Asbury Church. She was also a Cub Scout Den mother leader and was an avid volunteer. She led the group to form the first group to start the recycling of paper products. She was a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. She enjoyed her ladies golf league, volleyball, bowling and enjoyed visiting the casinos. Her pride and joy were her family and grandchildren and loved attending their sporting events.

Survivors include her husband David of 55 years; children, Terry (Kelly) Miller of Bettendorf, Tammy (Miller) Eller of Boynton Beach FL. and Tonja (Miller) Crouse of Bettendorf; grandchildren, Cody Miller, Genevieve (Joe) Russo, Nicholas (Grace) Miller, Mariah Eller and Garet Crouse; great grandchildren, Jaden, Ava, Caleb, Lydia and Alex; brothers Don Sroka and Chuck Sroka. She was preceded in death by her parents.

