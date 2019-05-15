Home

Services
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-1144
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
1901 29th Street
Moline, IA
View Map
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
1901 29th Street
Moline, IA
View Map
Julie A. Rodell Obituary

Julie A. Rodell

September 19, 1943-May 13, 2019

MAIZE, KS-Julie A. Rodell, 75, of Maize, Kansas, formerly of Rock Island, Illinois, died Monday, May 13, 2019, in Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Wichita, Kansas.

Services are 11 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church, 1901 29th Street, Moline, with The Rev. Flint Miller officiating. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. before the service. Trimble Funeral Home, Moline, is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church.

The former Julie Anne Lindley was born September 19, 1943, in Moline, to James Monroe and Anna Leone (O'Neill) Lindley. She graduated from Rock Island High School and Augustana College, and married Gary Rodell on June 21, 1969, in Moline. She was Executive Secretary to the President of Chase Bank, Moline. She was a member of First Baptist Church, and enjoyed traveling, making quilts, doing counted cross stitch, cooking, and baking.

Julie is survived by her husband, Gary; two sons and daughters-in-law, James and Carrie Rodell of Willard, Missouri, and Joel and Kristin Rodell of Wichita, three grandchildren, Madalyn Kate Rodell, Ryan James Rodell, and Miles Judson Rodell.

Julie's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from May 15 to May 17, 2019
